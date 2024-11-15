Chinese flirt with takeover of Volocopter

The air cab start-up did not wish to comment on the content of the report. Due to ongoing financing and contractual obligations, the company would not disclose the names of investors or provide any forecasts for the future, it said when asked. As a privately financed company, the company is strategically examining several financing options. The company intends to publish the current financing situation "when we are ready to do so". Volocopter has a diverse pool of investors, and Geely has been a shareholder and partner since 2019, along with other companies from the automotive, aviation and technology sectors.