Hard should not slip up against Ferlach

Giving no chance

The Carinthians have only won two of their games so far this season, splitting the points twice and conceding five defeats. Coach Hannes Jon Jonsson and his team, on the other hand, have won six times, drawn twice and only lost once. "Ferlach have an unpleasant, combative team. Our aim must be to be focused right from the start and not give them a chance to get into their game," said Nico Schnabl, "but we were able to go into the international break with a good feeling. We used this week to clear our heads."