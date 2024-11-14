Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Krone.tv discussion

Styrian election: Will the winner come away empty-handed again?

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 20:00

Hot phase in the Styrian election campaign: the ÖVP is facing a heavy defeat, the FPÖ could come out on top. Host Rainer Nowak and editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann discussed this with a high-caliber panel at krone.tv.

0 Kommentare

Will the blue wave also sweep our federal state on November 24? That was one of the main questions discussed by a colorful panel in the krone.tv studio. "Has the election in Styria actually already taken place?", host Rainer Nowak asked "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann to "take stock"

. "It looks as if the first, second and third places are fixed - with the FPÖ in the lead and the ÖVP and SPÖ behind them," Herrmann summarized the picture of the published and unpublished polls. The gap between the FPÖ and ÖVP appears to be reasonably large and the Freedom Party could break the 30 percent mark. "But: after all the experiences of recent years - things can turn out differently!"

Elisabeth Hakel, a former SPÖ member of the National Council from Liezen, was not prepared to accept that the election was already over for the Reds: "The last word has not yet been spoken." Anton Lang is a "serious campaigner". "Perhaps the last word will be: When two fight for first place, the third is happy."

"At least a neck-and-neck race" 
Former ÖVP National Councillor Andreas Zakostelsky also said that Christopher Drexler would have to give up first place to Mario Kunasek: "In challenging times, it's all about stability. I think it will at least be a neck-and-neck race." FPÖ-affiliated consultant Christoph Pöchinger, on the other hand, is convinced that the Blue Party will win, but believes that the ÖVP and SPÖ will prevent Kunasek from becoming head of the state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf