Call to order and budget discussions in the state parliament

Provincial budget "for the well-being of society as a whole"

Finance Officer Gaby Schaunig (SPÖ) explains how a provincial budget works: If the budget becomes tight, it must be distributed particularly efficiently - but not "in the sense of the business economist who keeps an eye on his company's results and adjusts the relevant parameters in order to react to falls in demand or increases in costs". The public sector has a duty and is responsible "for the well-being of society as a whole, not only for current generations, but also for future generations."