“Interesting project! City should provide information”

The new plans for an indoor swimming pool, which could cost "only" 35 million euros and be built in a current leisure park, have been approved by Klagenfurt City Hall.
The Neos and the Greens were also allowed to have their say in the special city senate meeting on the sensitive budget issue, and they were made privy to the new plans for the indoor swimming pool. As reported, the city could buy the Pletzer Group's leisure park on the Südring for 35 million euros and build an indoor pool with four pools instead of the Jump World in one year's time. The planned project in the marshland, for which construction has not yet started, will cost at least 70 million euros. Even LH Peter Kaiser, who swims 100 kilometers a year, was curious and had the plans presented to him. He had to save a billion euros in the state and was surprised by the low price.
If there is no danger of the facility rusting in five years' time, Deputy Mayor Ronald Rabitsch (SP) is also impressed by the new plans. "It's an interesting project, even though the city has already spent six million euros on the sports pool - and the ground-breaking ceremony hasn't even taken place yet. We need quick information from the city. The offer needs to be discussed seriously," says FP club leader Andreas Skorianz. The Black Party is also impressed.
Stadtwerke is sticking to the previously planned project
An architect will explain the new project in detail to all parties. Prior to this, the municipal utilities and Mayor Christian Scheider are sticking with the sports pool. Stadtwerke is hoping for a quick start to construction once the EIA assessment procedure has been completed. Based on the preliminary findings of the state of Carinthia, they are very confident that the EIA procedure will be completed shortly.
Mayor Christian Scheider comments on the leisure park project: "It's a plan B. There can be many pitfalls. With the sports pool, 900 pages of expert reports protect us."
