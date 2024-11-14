“Interesting project! City should provide information”

The Neos and the Greens were also allowed to have their say in the special city senate meeting on the sensitive budget issue, and they were made privy to the new plans for the indoor swimming pool. As reported, the city could buy the Pletzer Group's leisure park on the Südring for 35 million euros and build an indoor pool with four pools instead of the Jump World in one year's time. The planned project in the marshland, for which construction has not yet started, will cost at least 70 million euros. Even LH Peter Kaiser, who swims 100 kilometers a year, was curious and had the plans presented to him. He had to save a billion euros in the state and was surprised by the low price.