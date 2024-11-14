Could this Hartberger become an issue at Schalke?

It has not been written whether Schalke are actually interested in Avdijaj. The fact is: Avdijaj still has a contract in Hartberg until the summer of 2025. If they want to generate a transfer fee, this winter would be a good time. On the other hand, the 28-year-old is an important pillar in the Oststeirer's game. Losing him would be difficult to digest. The versatile attacker, who currently has a market value of 1.5 million euros, has scored 31 goals and provided 20 assists in 82 games for TSV so far.