Media speculate
Could this Hartberger become an issue at Schalke?
And every day the groundhog greets the groundhog! At least as far as a possible departure of Donis Avdijaj from Hartberg is concerned. Almost every transfer window, the attacking player is linked with another club. The big "winter poker" hasn't even started yet, but speculation is already rife in Germany.
The German online portal "Der Westen" is linking Donis Avdijaj with the traditional German club Schalke04. The reason: the "Royal Blues", who are currently only playing in the second division, are looking for a striker, according to the German medium.
Why Avdijaj would fit the profile: Donis knows Schalke, was once one of the biggest talents in the Knappenschmiede, played a total of twelve games for the fighting team. His transfer fee of 49 million euros, which was fixed at the time, is unforgotten.
It has not been written whether Schalke are actually interested in Avdijaj. The fact is: Avdijaj still has a contract in Hartberg until the summer of 2025. If they want to generate a transfer fee, this winter would be a good time. On the other hand, the 28-year-old is an important pillar in the Oststeirer's game. Losing him would be difficult to digest. The versatile attacker, who currently has a market value of 1.5 million euros, has scored 31 goals and provided 20 assists in 82 games for TSV so far.
Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr is very relaxed about the rumors from Germany: "No one has contacted us about Donis."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
