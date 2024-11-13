State buys Pinkafeld indoor swimming pool for one euro

Indoor swimming pool brought the town an annual loss of 600,000 euros

The adjoining sports hall - which was privately owned - is also part of the deal, although the purchase price is not public. After years of searching, the municipality has found a financially strong investor in the state that will secure the location in the long term. The annual disposal has become an enormous budget burden in recent years. Every year, this has had a negative impact of around 600,000 euros. "Without support from the state, there would have been no future for our indoor pool," says Mayor Kurt Maczek (SPÖ).