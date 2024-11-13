At a bargain price
State buys Pinkafeld indoor swimming pool for one euro
The deal also includes the continuation and modernization of the ice rink in Pinkafeld and the establishment of a trend sports centre
With the decision by the municipal council, it is a done deal: the indoor swimming pool and the Pinkafeld artificial ice rink will become the property of the state. At one symbolic euro, the purchase price falls into the "bargain" category.
Indoor swimming pool brought the town an annual loss of 600,000 euros
The adjoining sports hall - which was privately owned - is also part of the deal, although the purchase price is not public. After years of searching, the municipality has found a financially strong investor in the state that will secure the location in the long term. The annual disposal has become an enormous budget burden in recent years. Every year, this has had a negative impact of around 600,000 euros. "Without support from the state, there would have been no future for our indoor pool," says Mayor Kurt Maczek (SPÖ).
City continues to contribute to the costs
However, the purchase does not mean that the municipality's contribution to the costs ends. In future, both partners will share the annual outflow equally, with a cap of 300,000 euros over 40 years for the city. For Deputy Mayor Adrian Kubat (SPÖ), this is a good solution: "It will save us around 12 million euros. You also have to bear in mind that the running costs would have risen enormously over the next few years due to the need for renovation."
Operations will continue as normal for visitors
For the time being, nothing will change for visitors as a result of the takeover; the indoor pool and artificial ice rink will continue to operate. In the long term, however, Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner has announced that Landesimmobilien Burgenland will continue to develop the site.
Around 23 million euros to be invested in the site
Around 23 million euros are to be invested in the site, according to the local council. "The plans will be worked out in detail over the next few months. Part of the agreement also includes the continued existence and modernization of the ice rink," said Dorner. A trend sports center is also being planned.
Approval from other groups too
The sale was also welcomed - with the exception of one vote against - by all other parties represented in the municipal council (ÖVP, NEOS and FPÖ).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
