The SPÖ’s unprecedented series of resignations

Little representation of the provincial leaders on the party presidium

Considering that the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, and the Governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil, are no longer members of the party presidium of their own free will, the representation of the provincial leaders is not exactly broad at the moment and of the four who are still represented, Mario Leiter from Vorarlberg has only been in office for a year - after a months-long stand-off over who will take on the chairmanship of the Ländle-SPÖ.