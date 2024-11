Syrian father threatened his daughter with death

Defendant justifies himself: "She wasn't honest"

The defense lawyer said that he had "seen red" because his daughter had broken off contact and didn't mean anything by it. The father of three was less remorseful in his own statements: "We have Arab culture. We submit to traditions, like honesty in the family. My daughter wasn't honest with me for three years." Because the 23-year-old, who wants to live independently, had lied to him, the patriarch, he threatened her with death. Judge Hofer immediately sentenced the man to nine months' conditional imprisonment. And she emphasized: "The daughter did nothing wrong. Here, in Austria, she has the right to freedom. And that's where the father's influence ends."