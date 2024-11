Test track to see what life in a wheelchair feels like

When technology meets social responsibility, great things can happen: On November 16, the Westfield Donau Zentrum (22nd, Wagramer Str. 94) will become the stage for the sixth Federal Mechatronics Apprentice Competition. Apprentice teams from all over Austria will compete against each other to prove their skills - and show how technology can overcome barriers. "The aim is to show young people what is possible and how technology can have a positive impact on our society," says Peter Merten, master of the Vienna Mechatronics Guild.