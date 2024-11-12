The "sweetener" is in place
The three-party coalition gets serious on Wednesday
The "Zuckerl" should soon be a done deal: As ÖVP leader and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday, a "drawing of a third partner" for the future federal government is expected on Wednesday.
It is not yet known what color the "candy" will be. There seems to be agreement with the SPÖ so far, now the question of the junior partner arises. He assumes that a third partner could be included as early as Wednesday. The Chancellor has not yet confirmed that this will be the NEOS.
The NEOS had already made their wishes for the Ministry of Finance known in the media last week, but this could still develop into a potential bone of contention.
NEOS probably have their foot in the government door
Nevertheless, it seems quite realistic that the Pinks are more likely to have a foot in the government door than the Greens. NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger had already met with Nehammer and SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler for a meeting on Monday and expressed optimism afterwards.
Nevertheless, there is talk from the red ranks that the SPÖ wants to keep an option with the Greens open - especially as Babler's wing of the Social Democrats is ideologically closer to Werner Kogler's party colleagues than to the NEOS. Babler probably also met with Kogler for talks on Friday evening for this reason.
Strong majority only with a third partner
The search for a third potential coalition partner is taking place due to the extremely narrow majority of Turquoise-Red with only one mandate overhang in the National Council. A third party is therefore needed in the government boat in order to achieve a clearer majority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.