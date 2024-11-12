Supporters wanted for Burgenland’s school horses

Many riding school operators are like her

Dietrich Sifkovits, President of the Burgenland Equestrian Sports Association, is aware of this dilemma. "If nothing happens, more businesses that offer riding lessons will have to close. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to find suitable specialist trainers and school horses. Yet they are our everyday heroes, because almost every riding career begins on the back of a school horse. We want to honor this special importance of school horses and put the animals back in the spotlight," explains Deutsch Kaltenbrunner.