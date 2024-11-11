No pitch heating
Sturm flies to the rich and beautiful
Finally a short breather! Sturm will train in a small group this week, as many of the professionals are back with various national teams due to the international break. It's the last break before the final spurt of the season. In January, the champions will start earlier than ever before, but this time they won't be traveling to Turkey.
A historic year for the Blacks is slowly drawing to a close. After the 2:1 win in Hartberg, Christian Ilzer's team will start their last international break of 2024 today, Monday. After that, five games await the double winners: three in the championship and two in the Champions League. After the match in Lille on 11 December, it's (finally) time to go on a well-deserved vacation.
Sturm will start the new year earlier than probably ever before in the club's history. Hierländer, Gazibegovic & Co. will have to start training again on January 2nd. The reason for the early start: the premier league! The clash with Atalanta Bergamo is already scheduled for January 21.
In order to be as well prepared as possible for the hit in Italy, the Ilz men will be traveling to the rich and beautiful in Marbella from 6 to 12 January. "The main reason was the weather conditions. The weather in Belek is still very unstable at this time of year, which is why we chose Marbella this time," says Thomas Tebbich.
What the heart desires
But the better weather conditions on the Costa del Sol are not the only reason for preparing in Spain. "Of course, the test opponents also played a role, the overall package was just right. We have a training pitch exclusively for us, plus a cool weight room and the like. Everything that the sporting management wanted," explains the Black Economy captain.
This is not the first time that the champions have been relegated to Marbella. In December two years ago, Sturm also flew to the posh resort, but that time because of the very early end of the fall season due to the World Cup in Qatar.
After their return to Spain, it's time to pack their bags again: the squad will move to Slovenia twice, where Ilzer and his team will set up camp in the spa town of Catez, as in previous years.
Turf heating not until 2025
The plan to install a pitch heating system at the training center in Messendorf (costing almost one million euros) and to train on site in January is not yet feasible. This is because implementation is taking longer than originally thought. "We need permits, a construction process and approval. We are currently looking into alternative energy sources. Only then will a final decision be made," explains Tebbich. The excavators will therefore not be moving in until spring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.