Sturm flies to the rich and beautiful

Turf heating not until 2025

The plan to install a pitch heating system at the training center in Messendorf (costing almost one million euros) and to train on site in January is not yet feasible. This is because implementation is taking longer than originally thought. "We need permits, a construction process and approval. We are currently looking into alternative energy sources. Only then will a final decision be made," explains Tebbich. The excavators will therefore not be moving in until spring.