“Overall, that was not good enough”

All in all, it wasn't good enough," said the disappointed Dornbirn coach Eric Orie after the pale 2-0 defeat at home to Wals-Grünau. There's nothing to gloss over." The Rothosen fell behind early on (6th). Although the 0:2 was only scored in stoppage time, they were never close to a point. "We didn't have many chances," said the annoyed coach.