No reason for a change
This starting eleven has earned its place
After the strong performance against Feyenoord, there is hardly any reason for the FC Red Bull Salzburg coaching team to make any changes to the starting line-up against Blau-Weiß Linz. Pep Lijnders has caused unrest in the team in the past with some controversial rotations. Has the Dutchman learned from this?
Sir Alf Ramsey led the England national team to the World Cup title in 1966. The legend, who died in 1999, coined a motto at the time that has been the source of many success stories in the world of soccer: "Never change a winning team" - you don't change a team that wins.
A phrase that the Bulls should also follow. During the week, they celebrated their first convincing win in weeks against Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Champions League. Despite major injury worries, Mads Bidstrup, Amar Dedic - the duo's participation today (14:30, live on Sky) against Blau-Weiß Linz is still to be decided - and Maurits Kjaergaard were all out. However, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Mamady Diambou, Nicolas Capaldo and co. did a great job. So Wednesday's starting eleven still deserved to play today!
Coach Pep Lijnders will also know that. He emphasized with regard to the duel with the blue and white: "We will need the same attitude and the same approach." Changes would only be understandable if someone lacks freshness. "We need that because we're currently in a situation where we have to work hard for every point, every success, where nothing comes easily," says Gourna-Douath, who recently suffered two red fouls - both after VAR checks - on his ankle.
Has the coach learned?
In recent months, however, his coach has often attracted attention with controversial changes (e.g. the Prague game), which have caused unrest within the team. The line-up could also reveal whether the 41-year-old has learned from the past. In the battle for the Bundesliga title, the pursuit of constant learning is also something to be guided by.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
