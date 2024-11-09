This starting eleven has earned its place

Coach Pep Lijnders will also know that. He emphasized with regard to the duel with the blue and white: "We will need the same attitude and the same approach." Changes would only be understandable if someone lacks freshness. "We need that because we're currently in a situation where we have to work hard for every point, every success, where nothing comes easily," says Gourna-Douath, who recently suffered two red fouls - both after VAR checks - on his ankle.