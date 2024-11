“A lot of work that has made me happy”

Katharina Wiesflecker never had the dream of becoming chancellor or mayor. Nevertheless, she has climbed the political ladder. Wiesflecker's husband Peter is "to blame" for this. In the early 1990s, just at the time when his wife was looking for a career change, he discovered a job advertisement for the Green Party. The Green Party was looking for a coordinator to organize election campaigns and help build up the organization. He thought that would be something for her. "Surprisingly for me, I got the job even though I had never been politically active," recalls Wiesflecker. Her very first day at work was particularly exciting because Ekkehard Muther took her to an EU accession event with Peter Pilz.