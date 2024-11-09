“24-hour chimes – we are purified!”

"More and more often, you hear people complaining about the continuous ringing throughout the night - we're definitely one of them!" Mathias V. and his partner have been desperate since they moved into their new apartment in Gerasdorf directly opposite the church. The shock came on the very first night, they say: "The tower clock chimes every quarter of an hour, even after 10 pm. There are four chimes every full hour - plus another chime for the number of hours," says the annoyed 48-year-old, who has a total of 15 chimes ringing in his ears in the hour up to 5 a.m. alone.