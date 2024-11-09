Tony Todd: The terror of horror fans is dead

Shaping the horror genre

Todd made his mark on the horror genre with his portrayal of the terrifying "Candyman", a supernatural spirit of vengeance, in the 1992 film series of the same name. He reprised the role in the sequels "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" and "Candyman: Day of the Dead", as well as in the 2021 remake. In addition to "Candyman", he left a lasting impression in other horror classics such as the "Final Destination" series. He also showed his acting versatility in well-known productions such as "Platoon" and "The Rock".