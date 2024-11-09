Mourning for "Candyman"
Tony Todd: The terror of horror fans is dead
American actor Tony Todd, world-famous for his iconic role as the titular killer in the "Candyman" film series, has died at the age of 69.
Todd, who died of natural causes at his home in California on Wednesday night, was celebrated for his haunting and charismatic performances in film and television for over four decades.
Jeffrey Goldberg, Todd's longtime manager, confirmed the sad news to the press, "It is with regret that I can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd, has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day."
Shaping the horror genre
Todd made his mark on the horror genre with his portrayal of the terrifying "Candyman", a supernatural spirit of vengeance, in the 1992 film series of the same name. He reprised the role in the sequels "Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" and "Candyman: Day of the Dead", as well as in the 2021 remake. In addition to "Candyman", he left a lasting impression in other horror classics such as the "Final Destination" series. He also showed his acting versatility in well-known productions such as "Platoon" and "The Rock".
His former co-star Virginia Madsen, who played alongside him in the first 'Candyman' film in 1992, wept for her colleague in an emotional video on Instagram. "The great Tony Todd has left us and is now an angel," she wrote under her post, which she concluded with a poignant "I love you".
Todd appeared in over 240 film and television productions during his career and became a familiar presence on screens. His versatility was evident in guest roles in cult series such as "Star Trek", "The X-Files", "Law & Order" and "NYPD Blue".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
