Hand steam for green steel

When people talk about the steel industry, they think of blast furnaces - for now. This is because producers such as voestalpine and plant manufacturers such as Primetals are doing everything they can to make production greener. In Linz and Leoben, voestalpine is investing EUR 1.5 billion to reduce CO₂ emissions in steel production. Primetals is supplying the electric arc furnace for the plant in Upper Austria, making it part of Austria's largest climate protection project.