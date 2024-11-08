New study
Those who are still skeptical about artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize companies. Austrians are generally open to the idea. According to the IFDD study, 57 percent have a positive attitude. The majority also believe that AI will boost the economy. However, when it comes to their own company and their own job, skepticism is greater and job anxiety is rife.
"AI is changing how we communicate, work and think," says entrepreneur Josef Mantl, who is organizing the Moving Forward conference in Vienna next week. A study he commissioned shows that Companies are rather open to AI. According to the IFDD survey, 57 percent have a positive attitude towards AI.
The majority also believe that AI will boost the economy. In general, young and educated people are more open-minded than older people, and men view AI more positively than women. "The fact that young people in particular are open to AI is a good sign, as they will be using these tools a lot in the future," says IFDD head Christoph Haselmayer. Many of the younger generation have also already had positive experiences with the technology and are therefore less fearful.
Fear of being replaced by AI
Generally speaking, when it comes to the general opportunities of AI, many are very optimistic. But when it comes to their own company or workplace, skepticism increases and job anxiety is rife. "Older people in particular are also afraid of being replaced. Many also fear that AI will mean more effort than benefit for them in their professional lives," says Haselmayer.
Technological progress also requires us to develop the necessary skills that are essential for the working world of tomorrow.
The fact is that implementing AI costs resources and is sometimes expensive, which is still a deterrent for small companies in particular. In addition, employees also have to adapt and adjust to the new possibilities. "Progress not only brings efficiency and innovation, but also requires us to develop the necessary skills that are essential for the working world of tomorrow," says Mantl.
37% state that AI is used in their company or will be used in the near future. Around the same number think that AI can benefit their own company or increase efficiency. More than 70 percent are convinced that AI will trigger a digitalization push, although there is a high level of uncertainty as to what this means for their own company.
However, there are many possible applications, including in everyday life. AI bots can simplify the writing of emails or quickly process information. Many large and smaller companies use AI. Two practical examples: The supermarket chain Spar uses it to determine the optimal amount of food in its stores and reduce waste; and in agriculture, it helps to find the optimal frost protection.
Larger companies are relying more on AI
More and more companies are therefore working on using AI for themselves. Another study commissioned by Drei shows that more than one in ten Austrian companies uses AI. This puts Austria in 10th place and in the European midfield. It is striking that larger companies in particular use AI. 20 percent of companies with over 100 employees state this.
However, 70 percent of companies are of the opinion that AI will not compensate for a lack of personnel. Seven out of ten companies believe that the use of AI will not help to compensate for a lack of staff. Three quarters of companies (74%) do not believe that the use of AI can save on personnel costs.
