“Waste separation will be simpler and easier to understand”

From January 1, plastic and metal packaging will be collected in the yellow garbage can throughout Austria. A deposit system will be introduced for disposable drinks packaging. Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) promised on Thursday that this would make waste separation simpler and easier to understand (see video above).
Vienna, Carinthia, Salzburg and the majority of Lower Austria had already switched to the joint collection of light and metal packaging by 2023. "The result was that on average 20 percent more plastic and metal packaging was collected in the yellow garbage can (...)", said Leonore Gewessler on Thursday in Vienna. Currently, around half of plastic packaging is collected separately, which is far too little.
The innovation is still pending in Vorarlberg, Tyrol, parts of Upper Austria, in Stiermark and in two Lower Austrian districts, said Andreas Pertl, Managing Director of the Packaging Coordination Office. "From the moment the metal packaging containers are removed, you can of course put the metal packaging in the yellow bag or yellow garbage can."
How the new deposit system works in Austria.
Uniform labeling is coming
A uniform label is planned for the yellow garbage can. According to Perl, toothbrushes, toys and similar items are still a case for residual waste or the recycling center. Gewessler spoke of an important step towards a functioning circular economy and achieving the EU recycling quotas. These stipulate that 55% of all plastic packaging must be recycled by the end of 2030. This corresponds to a doubling of the quota from 2022.
On Thursday, the Environment Minister also reminded the public of the switch to a one-way deposit system for all plastic and metal drinks packaging with the exception of dairy products. From January, a uniform 25 cents per pack will be charged and paid out on return. This includes all drinks that have an Austrian deposit symbol printed on them. Remaining stocks may still be sold and then belong in the yellow bag.
"We naturally based the system on successful examples." In Germany, the deposit return system works "excellently", especially in small return points and in stores that are still open late at night, as well as in tobacconists, said Gewessler.
