"I was in a bad way"
Swiss ski star talks about his fight against cancer
A month ago, it was announced that Niels Hintermann had been diagnosed with lymph node cancer - now the Swiss ski star has spoken about the course of his chemotherapy.
"After starting this therapy, I felt like I was in the jet lag phase after a trip to North America - I didn't have any major complaints, but I was constantly tired," the 29-year-old downhill specialist told Blick. "But in the last week I felt pretty bad physically for a few days".
Then the doctors analyzed his blood count and discovered a value that was not alarming, but a little too low. "That's why I was given an additional medication, which, in combination with the other preparations, very probably caused me to suddenly have chills and aching limbs. I also had a very strange metallic, salty taste in my mouth."
The three-time World Cup winner also lost his hair. Hintermann takes it in his stride. "I usually wear a cap anyway and my hair will grow back," he laughs. After all, the side effects of the chemo were limited. "When I consider that I was given a thick catalog of possible side effects by the doctors at the beginning of the treatment, I can be very satisfied with the course of the treatment so far. My blood values are currently tip-top. In summary, I can say that everything is going according to plan."
Comeback plans
That's why the third-placed finisher in Kitzbühel 2023 is already thinking about a comeback. "Logically, I can't train as intensively as I do in normal pre-season preparation at the moment. But with the exception of last week, I've been on the ergometer four times a week for one and a half to two hours since starting therapy. I've also done some strength training." Hintermann wants to be at least a spectator at the World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden in December.
