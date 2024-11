Djokovic’s successful coach now trains Rybakina

"I'm really happy"

He had won everything with Djokovic. "I'm really looking forward to this new challenge," said the now 43-year-old. He had never seen himself on the WTA Tour before, but that has now changed. Rybakina is currently ranked fifth in the world and won the titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart in 2024, after which she was set back by injuries and illness. She lost her first two group matches at the WTA Finals.