Long tradition
Christkind and Engerl wanted for Christmas market
One of the most beautiful traditions of the Salzburg Christmas Market are the appearances of the Christkind and Engerl. For the 50th Salzburg Christmas Market, which opens on November 21, we are currently looking for successors to last year's team.
Interested girls aged 16 and over can still apply until November 8. Together, the heavenly team will present themselves at the Salzburg Christmas Market on Advent Sundays and the following Wednesdays and make children's eyes light up.
"In addition to the traditional experiences such as the Perchtenlauf, tower blowing and choir performances, the Salzburg Christkind is one of the most beautiful traditions of the Christmas market in Salzburg's old town," says Wolfgang Haider, Chairman of the Salzburg Christmas Market. "For the new team, we are looking for communicative girls with acting talent and a little knowledge of foreign languages. They shouldn't be afraid to recite short texts in front of lots of people."
Appearances by the Salzburg Christkind on Wednesdays and Sundays
The Salzburg Christkind and his two angels are popular interview partners for TV crews and journalists from all over the world. Guests at the Christmas Market are delighted to have their photos taken with the Christkind and the angels. The snapshots are shared all over the world via social media. The new Christkindl team will be presented to the public for the first time on the first Sunday in Advent (1.12.). Further appearances are planned for the following Advent Sundays and on Wednesdays. Particularly popular with younger guests: the Salzburg Christ Child reads Christmas stories and helps to fill out wish lists, which are then sent up into the sky with a balloon. On Wednesdays, you can go ice skating with the Christkind.
Every year, between 15 and 20 girls apply for the roles of the Salzburg Christkind and the Engerl. After registering in advance, the girls can audition in person on November 8 in the studio of the RTS television station. The jury's choice will remain top secret until the official presentation on the first Sunday in Advent on Salzburg Cathedral Square. As a reward for their Christmas efforts, they can look forward to a small expense allowance, shopping vouchers, a photo shoot, appearances in short commercials and special media training in addition to shining children's eyes. The custom of the "Original Salzburg Christkind" has existed at the Salzburg Christmas Market since 1974.
Registration and application Salzburg Christkind and Engerl at: www.christkindlmarkt.co.at/christkindsuche
50th Christkindlmarkt starts on November 21
The 50th Salzburg Christkindlmarkt will officially open on November 21 with the illumination of the Salzburg Christmas tree. The Christmas market is open to visitors every day up to and including January 1st. A large New Year's Eve program with music and entertainment is planned for the turn of the year. Set-up on Domplatz and Residenzplatz begins on November 9. The ice skating rink on Mozartplatz will open on November 14. All innovations and program details will be presented at a press conference on 19 November.
