Christkind and Engerl wanted for Christmas market

"In addition to the traditional experiences such as the Perchtenlauf, tower blowing and choir performances, the Salzburg Christkind is one of the most beautiful traditions of the Christmas market in Salzburg's old town," says Wolfgang Haider, Chairman of the Salzburg Christmas Market. "For the new team, we are looking for communicative girls with acting talent and a little knowledge of foreign languages. They shouldn't be afraid to recite short texts in front of lots of people."



Appearances by the Salzburg Christkind on Wednesdays and Sundays

The Salzburg Christkind and his two angels are popular interview partners for TV crews and journalists from all over the world. Guests at the Christmas Market are delighted to have their photos taken with the Christkind and the angels. The snapshots are shared all over the world via social media. The new Christkindl team will be presented to the public for the first time on the first Sunday in Advent (1.12.). Further appearances are planned for the following Advent Sundays and on Wednesdays. Particularly popular with younger guests: the Salzburg Christ Child reads Christmas stories and helps to fill out wish lists, which are then sent up into the sky with a balloon. On Wednesdays, you can go ice skating with the Christkind.