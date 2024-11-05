Sabitzer reveals: “Had three painkillers”

Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund midfielder):

"We showed dominance, but didn't have that many big chances. If you look at the game, it was a deserved win. Four games, nine points - we're very satisfied. We controlled the game, played our game. I don't think they had a real chance to score. They defended very passionately and tried to keep the spaces tight. We didn't play at the top level, that has to be said. We're all running on fumes, I gritted my teeth today, I had three painkillers beforehand. I tried to play as long as possible."