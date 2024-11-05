BVB pro ailing
Sabitzer reveals: “Had three painkillers”
Borussia Dortmund had a tough time sending Sturm Graz home with a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Marcel Sabitzer was on the pitch for the home side until the 68th minute, but played in pain, as he revealed after the final whistle. Find out what the ÖFB international and Sturm's Jusuf Gazibegovic had to say here.
Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund midfielder):
"We showed dominance, but didn't have that many big chances. If you look at the game, it was a deserved win. Four games, nine points - we're very satisfied. We controlled the game, played our game. I don't think they had a real chance to score. They defended very passionately and tried to keep the spaces tight. We didn't play at the top level, that has to be said. We're all running on fumes, I gritted my teeth today, I had three painkillers beforehand. I tried to play as long as possible."
Jusuf Gazibegovic (Storm defender):
"We lacked a bit of coolness to get that over the line. We have to finish the five minutes smarter. But no reproach, we put up a great fight. Nevertheless, we're back with zero points, which hurts and feels like shit. We take steps forward from game to game, and today was no exception. Dortmund is not just any name in soccer. It was a performance where you can walk out with your head held high."
