Perfect for New Year's Eve
The celebrities are letting it sparkle now
As the year draws to a close, celebrities love to show off their sparkling outfits on the red carpet. And thus provide plenty of style inspiration for the big New Year's Eve party!
The year is almost over and you still have no idea what to wear to the New Year's Eve party? Then take inspiration from the celebrities. Over the past few months, they have been showing off numerous looks that will turn anyone into a star at the turn of the year.
Lively showed off a great glamorous look
Take Blake Lively, for example, who made a truly glamorous appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles at the beginning of November. The actress came in a rather sexy mini dress that appeared to be woven from shimmering metal plates and thus provided deep insights.
Lively not only paired the wow dress with delicate strappy sandals, but also a long orange cape. What a look!
Charli XCX, whose outfit also provided great inspiration for the New Year's Eve party, also made it sparkle. The singer attended the gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in a crop top and long skirt outfit. Both pieces were covered in large mirror sequins. A look that will definitely rock any end-of-year bash!
Sparkle like the stars
If you prefer elegant glittery looks at the turn of the year, you should take actress Penélope Cruz as your style role model. The stylish Spaniard wowed at a red carpet event a few weeks ago in a silver dress with a waterfall neckline and long leg slit. Silver accessories made the look perfect!
If you want to go for a look à la Irina Shayk, you should bring a good dose of courage for the party in the New Year. The model beauty recently appeared in a transparent dress with thin glitter threads and wore (almost) nothing underneath.
Alternatively, you can of course also wear a nude-colored bra or a skin-colored bodysuit under looks like this.
If you still haven't had enough of tinsel after Christmas, you should take stylist Rachel Zoe's look as an example. The dress she wore recently looked as if it had been spun from long golden threads.
"Bridgerton" beauty Phoebe Dynevor, on the other hand, opted for a combination of transparency and shimmering silver threads for her glamorous look this fall.
Splashes of color at the turn of the year
Kaia Gerber and Anna Kendrick recently proved that a glamorous look doesn't always have to be black, silver or gold.
The model beauty appeared at the gala event in Los Angeles in a velvet robe in sage green. A great look if you want to slide into the new year at a New Year's Eve ball. The "Pitch Perfect" actress, on the other hand, cut a great figure in a sequin dress in royal blue.
Combining sequins
Shiny fabrics and sequins are also great to combine with any material and add an extra dose of glamor to any outfit.
Actress Ella Hunt recently proved this by slipping into a dress with a studded leather top and sequin skirt for a red carpet event. But Kylie Jenner also knows that sequins cause quite a stir - no matter how you combine them.
Shiny fabrics
If you're not a big fan of sequins or glittering stones, but still want to make a sparkling appearance on New Year's Eve, you can take inspiration from the gorgeous looks of models Awar Odhiang, Mathilda Gvarliani and Ana Ross.
Shimmering fabrics made of satin or velvet are absolutely on trend this year and look really great in all colors. With these looks, the new year can begin!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
