Roadmap and talks

What happens next in the coalition poker game

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 16:02

On Monday, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler met Neos frontwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger for talks - on Tuesday it's time to get down to business with the ÖVP. Over the next two days, content is to be discussed and the political course set for a possible "Zuckerl" coalition. 

0 Kommentare

At noon on Tuesday, Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler will pick up where they left off at Palais Epstein after a Tafelspitz dinner before the fall break. From the second round of the black-red exploratory talks, expert forecasts on budget issues are to be taken into account and political decisions made on this basis. 

In the run-up to the talks, the SPÖ has pointed out that it is taking the voters' mandate seriously and wants to incorporate it into the talks. "We respect the voters' desire for change and for solutions to the key challenges," said the red exploratory team when asked about this.

Big solutions instead of minimal compromises
The main voting motives are already known from the post-election survey: Inflation and affordable living, security and migration, health and care and, last but not least, the climate are the red guidelines for the negotiations, and the topics of work and the economy are also of "central importance". In all these areas, "big solutions for big problems" will be needed instead of minimal compromises.

ÖVP presents roadmap
The ÖVP has also already drawn up a precise roadmap. "The issues of migration, security, business location, health and care are of crucial importance to us," says the ÖVP negotiating team, of which Karoline Edtstadler will continue to be a member.

 These topics will be discussed over the next two days so that more in-depth negotiating groups can be defined for any government negotiations.

The negotiating teams have scheduled two full days for these more intensive exploratory talks. "The main aim of the first round before the fall break was to create a constructive climate between the two parties, now it's time to get down to business."

One thing is already certain: even if there is to be an initial statement following the talks today, an agreement on cooperation cannot be expected for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
