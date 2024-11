Cyclists versus dogs on the Danube Island

There are a total of 42 kilometers of beach and nature conservation areas on the Danube Island, which are a popular destination for recreation seekers, cyclists and dog owners. However, although the island has a lot to offer cyclists, the choice of areas for dogs to run free is limited: Only two special dog zones are designated here. The situation is particularly critical in a section directly on the banks of the New Danube between the Stadlauer Ostbahnbrücke bridge and the Praterbrücke bridge, where cyclists and free-roaming dogs often get in each other's way.