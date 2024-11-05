Anger at transport company
“Many customers fall into an expensive subscription trap here”
Once again, a reader of the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper strongly criticizes the company 123-Transporter. He speaks of "poor service" and a "subscription trap". The company naturally rejects all accusations.
The car-sharing company 123-Transporter expanded to Innsbruck, Wörgl, Lienz, Imst and St. Johann at the beginning of the year. Since then, 16 vans - for removals or other transportation, for example - have been available to customers at the locations, as reported by the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper.
But back in April, we ran the headline "'Rip-off! Strong accusations against transport company".
However, the hour I lost due to the poor service was not refunded to me as a gesture of goodwill. I even had to book an additional six hours to complete my transportation.
Internet ombudsman also warns of "traps"
Once again as a reminder: a reader had contacted us and complained, among other things, that "customers either don't get any service and have to pay or they have to support the company's expansion with a 1000 euro deposit. This money can only be claimed back 15 days later at the earliest, in many cases you only get the money a month later".
The reader also referred to the Austrian Internet Ombudsman's Office, which would warn against the company. And indeed: there is a very long list of points of criticism there, revolving around "traps in the booking process". At the time, 123-Transporter rejected the allegations to the "Krone".
30 minutes on hold, then a chat bot had to pick up
But apparently there are still dissatisfied customers. Because now another reader (name known to the editors) has contacted us again. He also criticized the customer service at the beginning. "The trunk didn't work. After I was on hold for more than 30 minutes, none of the employees could give me an answer to the simple question of how to open it."
In the end, the man had to communicate with a chat bot. This was then able to give him the solution. Namely, that the trunk only opens by pressing it twice. "However, the hour I lost as a result was not refunded as a gesture of goodwill. I even had to book an additional six hours to complete my transportation."
If the deposit is not refunded, the booking is automatically converted into a "Pro subscription".
"Questionable practice that needs to be publicized"
But that's not all. The "Krone" reader is even more upset: "If you don't proactively ask for the deposit back, the booking is automatically converted into a 'Pro subscription'. This subscription starts at 1400 euros for 28 days and has a minimum term of two years. Many customers who overlook this fall into an expensive subscription trap." He considers this to be "a particularly questionable practice that should definitely be made public".
"Customers do not fall into a subscription trap"
The "Krone" confronted 123 Transporter with these accusations. In a written statement, it says: "In order to offer our customers more flexibility, we also offer a deposit waiver and a subscription model in addition to the classic deposit. As the deposit can also be reused for the subscription model, we leave it up to the customer to decide whether a refund should be made or whether reuse for the subscription is preferred."
All customers for whom the deposit has been converted into a subscription would have the option of canceling it and would then receive their deposit back in full. Finally, the company emphasizes that "customers for whom the deposit is used for the subscription will not fall into a so-called subscription trap".
