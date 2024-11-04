Vorteilswelt
Exception for team boss

Interesting home office rule for Thomas Tuchel

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 11:15

Team manager from the home office? The English FA has apparently made an exception for Thomas Tuchel, allowing the coach to work from Germany. 

From January 1, Tuchel will take over at the "Three Lions". After two final defeats at the European Championships, the 51-year-old will finally lead the motherland of soccer to another title at the 2026 World Cup. 

Half there, half there
However, this does not require Tuchel's local presence - at least not permanently. According to the English newspaper "The Sun", the former Bayern coach has permission to spend half of his time on the island, but the rest in Munich. 

Sarina Wiegman lives in Holland. (Bild: AP)
Sarina Wiegman lives in Holland.
(Bild: AP)

A concept that has proven successful in the past. The English women's national team became European champions in 2022 under the Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman, and the following year her team only lost to Spain in the final at the World Cup. The now 55-year-old also spends the majority of her working time in the Netherlands. Although Tuchel declared on his arrival that he wanted to spend most of his time on the island, he is obviously not forced to do so ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

