Andrew in trouble: money gone, lodge moldy

Abuse scandal

Prince Andrew was involved in the abuse scandal surrounding the US entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein, whose guest Andrew was on several occasions. He is said to have met very young women through this connection. Among them was the US-American Virginia Giuffre, who accused him in a civil lawsuit of having abused her as a minor a good 20 years ago. He was able to reach an out-of-court settlement with her in return for a reported payment of several million pounds.