Royal austerity measures
Andrew in trouble: money gone, lodge moldy
King Charles III wants his controversial brother Prince Andrew to stop living at the expense of the royal family and has instructed his Keeper of the Privy Purse, the monarchy's financial director, to cancel his allowance. The Duke of York will therefore have to manage without an annual "royal allowance" of one million pounds. But that's not all!
The King will also no longer pay for Prince Andrew's private security service, which is said to cost a seven-figure sum each year.
What's more, without the generous financial support once granted to him by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 64-year-old Andrew will no longer be able to afford his feudal estate in Windsor in the future. He has been arguing with Charles for months about being allowed to remain there.
Royal Lodge is slowly becoming moldy
According to British media, the luxurious 30-room property known as Royal Lodge has now completely fallen into disrepair, although Andrew has had renovation work carried out over the years. Photos obtained by British newspapers are said to show crumbling facades, deep cracks and obvious mold on the exterior walls.
Although a 75-year lease secures Andrew the property, which he lives in with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, there are now no funds for urgently needed further renovations.
Back in January, it was reported that the King was pressing ahead with long-standing plans to kick his brother out of the lavish Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle and move him to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was last used by Charles' younger son Prince Harry.
Abuse scandal
Prince Andrew was involved in the abuse scandal surrounding the US entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein, whose guest Andrew was on several occasions. He is said to have met very young women through this connection. Among them was the US-American Virginia Giuffre, who accused him in a civil lawsuit of having abused her as a minor a good 20 years ago. He was able to reach an out-of-court settlement with her in return for a reported payment of several million pounds.
There have already been calls for the King to strip the eighth in line to the British throne not only of his funds, but also of the title of Duke of York.
