Before parliamentary elections
Social media ban lifted in Mauritius
In Mauritius, a ban on social networks in the run-up to the parliamentary elections on November 10 has been lifted after just one day. The ban was lifted after "consultation with the relevant authorities", the island state's Information and Communications Authority announced on Saturday.
The ban was therefore valid for a total of 24 hours. People in the Indian Ocean island state were unable to access online services such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X. The ban was actually supposed to last until November 11, the day after the parliamentary elections.
The ban was triggered by the publication of secret recordings of telephone conversations. The conversations of politicians, journalists, members of civil society and even foreign diplomats had surfaced on the internet last month.
Chief Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth's office had justified the ban on the grounds that "the national security and integrity of our republic and our international partners could potentially be jeopardized". Opposition parties and media representatives had protested against the ban.
Jugnauth is standing for re-election with his party Militant Socialist Movement on November 10. He took over the post after the death of his father in 2017 and won the parliamentary elections two years later.
