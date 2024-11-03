Siegendorf forgoes support from the state!

It is with regret and astonishment that we have taken note of the developments of the last few days, which is why we are making the following clarifications: ASV Siegendorf and its bodies are resisting being misused by individual political opposition parties for their own purposes. Instead of supporting clubs and volunteer officials, two opposition parties have attempted to play politics on the backs of the officials, club members and young people. Due to these attempts and the associated negative media coverage, we have decided to increase our existing loan ourselves and forego the funds from the state. The members of the Executive Board are of course liable for these funds themselves.