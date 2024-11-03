Vorteilswelt
Harris vs. Trump

US constitution provides for lack of majority

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 13:00

On Tuesday, it will be decided in the USA whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump moves into the White House. The actual vote is then up to the Electoral College, which consists of 538 electors from the US states (see video above).

0 Kommentare

The person who receives at least 270 of these votes will become president. In the extremely unlikely event that both Trump and Harris receive exactly 269 votes, the US constitution has made provision for this. The US House of Representatives would then be responsible for the decision. There, the Republicans around Trump would currently have an advantage. They control 26 so-called delegations, while the Democrats around Harris only control 22.

However, the seats will also be re-elected on Tuesday. Analyses assume an even greater lead for the Trump camp.

From the left: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Bild: AP)
From the left: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
(Bild: AP)

Similar process for vice president
In the event of a tie, a similar process would decide who becomes vice president. In this case, the US Senate, which consists of 100 people, is responsible. Whoever receives 51 votes wins. Theoretically, it would be possible for the president and vice president to belong to different parties. Democrat Tim Walz and Republican J.D. Vance have been nominated for Vice President. 

Such a scenario has only been seen once before for this office. In 1824, none of the four candidates won a majority and the US House of Representatives then had to decide between the top three candidates.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

