Fehervar wins duel for 1st place against South Tyrol!

Innsbruck goes into the international break in second last place

One day after their 4:1 win at the KAC, the Innsbruck Sharks squandered their next success within 106 seconds. The Tyroleans were 2:1 ahead at Olimpija Ljubljana before the Slovenians turned the game around with three quick goals between the 34th and 36th minute. Innsbruck go into the international break in second-last place in the table.