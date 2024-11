WashG1: How good is Dyson’s first wet cleaner?

With its "Submarine" - as reported by krone.at - Dyson launched its first mopping attachment for its cordless V15s Detect cordless vacuum cleaner at the end of last year. The only catch: The wet roller, which is available as an official accessory from the manufacturer for 195 euros, is currently only compatible with the aforementioned device and therefore cannot be used with other Dyson vacuum cleaners. "Our existing software is not compatible with wet floor cleaning," says the manufacturer's website. A rogue who thinks evil of it.