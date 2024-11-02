A Burgenlander holds the flag high in Chicago

After 3:17.01 hours, Karl Frewein crossed the finish line of the marathon in Chicago and reached the goal of his dreams. Pure bliss, had it not been for this detail, which still bothers the 42-year-old today. "I actually wanted to run in with the Burgenland flag, but then I didn't dare." Because: "In the USA, our flag is probably not the best known. They might have recognized me as an activist and taken me away." So the man from St. Andrä am Zicksee trotted to his rucksack after his free time, dug out the red and gold fabric and had his photo taken for eternity by a fellow runner from Paraguay.