Patriotic racer

A Burgenlander holds the flag high in Chicago

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 06:00

Why Karl Frewein (42) from St. Andrä am Zicksee did not dare to cross the finish line of the marathon in the USA with the red and gold flag.

0 Kommentare

After 3:17.01 hours, Karl Frewein crossed the finish line of the marathon in Chicago and reached the goal of his dreams. Pure bliss, had it not been for this detail, which still bothers the 42-year-old today. "I actually wanted to run in with the Burgenland flag, but then I didn't dare." Because: "In the USA, our flag is probably not the best known. They might have recognized me as an activist and taken me away." So the man from St. Andrä am Zicksee trotted to his rucksack after his free time, dug out the red and gold fabric and had his photo taken for eternity by a fellow runner from Paraguay.

50,000 runners, including one from Burgenland, completed their laps at the traditional marathon in Chicago. (Bild: therunningchannel.com)
50,000 runners, including one from Burgenland, completed their laps at the traditional marathon in Chicago.
(Bild: therunningchannel.com)

The lawyer explains why he came up with the idea of flying the flag there of all places. "Around 30,000 Burgenlanders lived in Chicago in 1970. Back then, people often read about the largest city in Burgenland. I wanted to express my solidarity with these people - perhaps a few descendants were watching."

Chicago was and remains a Burgenland stronghold. (Bild: zVg)
Chicago was and remains a Burgenland stronghold.
(Bild: zVg)

Frewein started running during the first Covid lockdown. "You had to keep yourself occupied somehow." He completed his first marathon in Graz in 2021, followed by others on international asphalt, but the Vienna commuter has never competed in Vienna. "But that's yet to come. The aim was to take part in Chicago, one of the biggest races alongside Berlin, Tokyo, London, Boston and New York." 50,000 athletes from all over the world took part, Frewein won his starting place in the lottery. "Those who couldn't qualify directly based on their best time were thrown into an imaginary pot. 20,000 were drawn, including me."

And so the fairytale story with a happy ending could take its course: The Burgenlander crossed the finish line as the best Burgenlander.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
