Funeral Vienna wants to take the seriousness out of dying

Death should not only be discussed, but also viewed with a smile - this is the credo of the Vienna Funeral Museum. Underneath the Aufbahrungshalle 2, the traditional Viennese funeral service is honored as well as the peculiarities of the "Viennese cult of the dead", which has endured to the present day. More than 250 exhibits are on display across 300 square meters - from historic funeral carriages and mourning clothes to curious artefacts such as a "rescue alarm clock", which was intended to protect against premature burial.