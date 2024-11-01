Vorteilswelt
A topic at Red Bull

Formula 1 shooting star feeds great desires

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 14:07

The media in Argentina are already devoting special sections to him, just like the great Lionel Messi. Franco Colapinto is the personification of South America's aspirations in motorsport's premier class. His home country was last represented in Formula 1 in 2001 by Gaston Mazzacane - Colapinto was not even born then. With the 21-year-old currently parked at Williams, discussions about a comeback to the premier class in Argentina have also regained traction.

Colapinto has rapidly become an important figure in his home country. He thinks comparisons with soccer world champion Messi are crazy. However, the sports newspaper Olé has its own Colapinto section on its portal, as does the broadcaster TyC Sports. In Austin, Argentina's former basketball superstar Manu Ginóbili had Colapinto show him the box.

Franco Colapinto (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

In Sao Paulo, where they will be racing this weekend, Colapinto's main aim is to promote his continued employment with another team next season. Williams has given its cockpits for next year to Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz, who comes from Ferrari. "If Williams can't give me a race seat, then I think it's normal for them to allow me to go elsewhere," said the man whose surname is ambiguous in Brazilian Portuguese and provokes a few laughs.

Colapinto has scored two top ten finishes and five points in five appearances in Formula 1 so far. "He deserves to be here," emphasized record world champion Lewis Hamilton. "At Williams, they'll be thinking about what to do with Franco," said current champion and world championship leader Max Verstappen. "Does he deserve a place on the grid? I think so, with what he's shown so far, yes!"

Horner has his eye on Colapinto
The options for Colapinto are admittedly few and far between. On paper, only the future Audi works team Sauber still has a seat available, and there is constant speculation about the future line-up of the two teams under Red Bull ownership, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told the specialist magazine "Auto, Motor und Sport": "I would be a bad team boss if I didn't sound out whether he was available."

Christian Horner (Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)
Christian Horner
(Bild: AFP/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)

Formula 1 return to Buenos Aires?
If the youngster, who some have accused of resembling the young Ayrton Senna, does manage to secure a cockpit, a possible race in Argentina could be on the political agenda. "Argentina is prepared to attract Formula 1 to the country with private investment," said State Secretary for Tourism and Sport Daniel Scioli. He has already spoken to President Javier Milei about this, he emphasized. "Talks are already underway to bring it to our country. Today it is once again permissible to think big."

Franco Colapinto (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Franco Colapinto
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Until 1998, 20 Formula 1 races were held in Buenos Aires. The last race to date at the Autódromo Juan y Oscar Alfredo Gálvez was won by Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari. The race track in the south of the capital Buenos Aires was resurfaced last year. However, the pits, the control tower, the press center and the VIP area need to be completely renovated. According to a report by sports channel ESPN, Scioli wants to meet with representatives of Formula 1 marketer Liberty Media during the Grand Prix in São Paulo.

