Formula 1 shooting star feeds great desires

In Sao Paulo, where they will be racing this weekend, Colapinto's main aim is to promote his continued employment with another team next season. Williams has given its cockpits for next year to Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz, who comes from Ferrari. "If Williams can't give me a race seat, then I think it's normal for them to allow me to go elsewhere," said the man whose surname is ambiguous in Brazilian Portuguese and provokes a few laughs.