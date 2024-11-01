Away from the center
Solution for new sports facility apparently found
The years-long search for a suitable location for a soccer pitch and co. in Neumarkt may have come to an end. A park for the population could be built on the site of the existing sports field.
A new sports center for Neumarkt is to be built in the Pfongau industrial estate. The contracts with the landowners were signed just last week. "This is an important first step," says Mayor David Egger (SPÖ). It could mark the end of the years-long search for a solution in the Wallersee municipality. There have already been enough plans. Most recently, a variant at the old sports ground was considered. For the mayor at the time, Adi Rieger (ÖVP), it was the perfect location due to its proximity to the town center, even though it is located in a red - i.e. endangered - zone. Egger has no problem with the fact that the facility, with its soccer pitch and curling facility, is now to be moved out of the town center. The facility could be reached by bike in five minutes. He sees examples of similar locations outside the city centers in Eugendorf, Seekirchen or Straßwalchen, where it works. A maximum of 60,000 square meters are available for the sports facility. Originally, the municipality had assumed costs of 9 million euros. However, the head of the town is convinced that this will no longer be possible.
Oberndorf is one step closer to a new sports facility. There, too, there have been discussions about a new location for decades. This was found in the Lindach area. The documents are currently available for public inspection. Concerns can be submitted until November 11. If everything goes smoothly, the rezoning will be decided on December 12, confirms Mayor Georg Djundja.
