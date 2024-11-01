Solution for new sports facility apparently found

A new sports center for Neumarkt is to be built in the Pfongau industrial estate. The contracts with the landowners were signed just last week. "This is an important first step," says Mayor David Egger (SPÖ). It could mark the end of the years-long search for a solution in the Wallersee municipality. There have already been enough plans. Most recently, a variant at the old sports ground was considered. For the mayor at the time, Adi Rieger (ÖVP), it was the perfect location due to its proximity to the town center, even though it is located in a red - i.e. endangered - zone. Egger has no problem with the fact that the facility, with its soccer pitch and curling facility, is now to be moved out of the town center. The facility could be reached by bike in five minutes. He sees examples of similar locations outside the city centers in Eugendorf, Seekirchen or Straßwalchen, where it works. A maximum of 60,000 square meters are available for the sports facility. Originally, the municipality had assumed costs of 9 million euros. However, the head of the town is convinced that this will no longer be possible.