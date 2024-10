WAC ace to Pacult: “I didn’t want to shoot!”

The "overtime experts" have struck again! No home team has had to go into extra time in the Cup more often than the WAC in recent years - ten times (!) in the last 20 games! Four of them went to penalties, with the last two being missed - in the semi-final against Salzburg in '22 and last year in the round of 16 against Leoben. And then on Wednesday, after this high-class penalty shoot-out battle, the big cheers erupted.