Sturm’s fighting machine: “I’m not a wimp!”

And he's already on fire: tomorrow, Saturday, is the sold-out thriller against Rapid! "The whole team has been itching for this match since the 1-0 defeat in the league opener in Vienna, we have something to make up for," emphasizes the Bosnian team player, for whom the duels with the Green-Whites are the salt in the Bundesliga soup. "It's a classic, if only because of the two fan camps. You don't have that atmosphere against Salzburg."