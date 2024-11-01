Present against Rapid
Sturm’s fighting machine: “I’m not a wimp!”
Liebenau has been sold out for weeks, and on Saturday (17) it's time for the Bundesliga classic: Sturm against Rapid! Ilzer's team still has a bone to pick with the Viennese, as they went down 1-0 in the league opener. "We've all been itching for this game since that defeat," says Jusuf Gazibegovic.
"And suddenly the lights went out for me. I was out for a moment, that's never happened to me before." The following day, Jusuf Gazibegovic was able to laugh again about his collision in the 2:1 win against BW Linz in the Cup. "Luckily my Bosnian head is pretty hard, and I'm no wimp," grinned Storm's fighting machine, who has long since achieved cult status among the fans after 171 games for the Blacks.
And he's already on fire: tomorrow, Saturday, is the sold-out thriller against Rapid! "The whole team has been itching for this match since the 1-0 defeat in the league opener in Vienna, we have something to make up for," emphasizes the Bosnian team player, for whom the duels with the Green-Whites are the salt in the Bundesliga soup. "It's a classic, if only because of the two fan camps. You don't have that atmosphere against Salzburg."
The sharpshooter
The match has even more spice this time, with the clubs clashing as leaders and runners-up in the table for the first time since 2015. "That makes the match even more explosive," says Christian Ilzer, who rates Rapid as a championship contender despite their embarrassing Cup exit.
After the well-deserved opening defeat, Sturm want to turn the tables. "At 0:1 we were still rebuilding, but now we're where we belong," emphasizes Gazibegovic, who was the "can opener" in the derby with a free-kick goal.
Sturm-Verteidiger Jusuf Gazibegovic
In the last league clash against Rapid (3:1) in April, "Gazi" was also on hand with a beautiful free-kick goal. On Saturday, the Sturm fans are hoping again: Gazi, unpack the hammer! "If there's a resting ball, I'll try to hit it in again!"
