The wanted man Roland Drexler could look like this

Roland Drexler (56) is said to have shot two people in the Mühlviertel region on Monday - since then he has been on the run. Around 250 police officers are still searching the area in Altenfelden and Arnreit, where the victims were shot. More than 200 tips have been received from the public, and the man is also said to have been seen in Salzburg, Tyrol and Burgenland.