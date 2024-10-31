Vorteilswelt
After murders in Upper Austria

The wanted man Roland Drexler could look like this

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 16:12

The whole of Austria is currently looking for him: 56-year-old Roland Drexler is said to have shot two people in the Mühlviertel region on Monday. Since the start of the investigation, over 200 leads have been received about the fugitive. But he could have simply changed his appearance.

Roland Drexler (56) is said to have shot two people in the Mühlviertel region on Monday - since then he has been on the run. Around 250 police officers are still searching the area in Altenfelden and Arnreit, where the victims were shot. More than 200 tips have been received from the public, and the man is also said to have been seen in Salzburg, Tyrol and Burgenland.

An intensive search is underway for Roland Drexler. (Bild: ANDREAS TROESTER ; LPD NÖ)
An intensive search is underway for Roland Drexler.
(Bild: ANDREAS TROESTER ; LPD NÖ)

Spotted at the hairdresser
"We are grateful for any information. Then we assess the situation", says Gottfried Mitterlehner, head of the LKA in Upper Austria. In most cases, it quickly becomes clear that the tip cannot be correct - one witness, for example, claimed to have seen Roland Drexler in a barber's store. Given his bald head, this is rather unrealistic.

Appearance is very easy to change
What is realistic, however, is that the alleged perpetrator, if he is on the run, has changed his appearance. The "Krone" has therefore edited the mugshot. Without his glasses and beard, the fugitive hunter looks completely different. If you also put a cap on his head, you can see how easily Drexler could change his appearance with little effort.

Without a beard and without glasses, or with a cap. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/LPD OÖ)
Without a beard and without glasses, or with a cap.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/LPD OÖ)

Self-proclaimed seer also came forward
The international furor caused by the murder case has also led to some curious developments. For example, a self-proclaimed seer from Germany contacted the police and press claiming to know where Drexler had been. However, the police had already searched there - without success.

It is already clear that the search for Roland Drexler will continue until he is found, because there is no statute of limitations on murder - and that is why the investigation is ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
