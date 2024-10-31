After murders in Upper Austria
The wanted man Roland Drexler could look like this
The whole of Austria is currently looking for him: 56-year-old Roland Drexler is said to have shot two people in the Mühlviertel region on Monday. Since the start of the investigation, over 200 leads have been received about the fugitive. But he could have simply changed his appearance.
Roland Drexler (56) is said to have shot two people in the Mühlviertel region on Monday - since then he has been on the run. Around 250 police officers are still searching the area in Altenfelden and Arnreit, where the victims were shot. More than 200 tips have been received from the public, and the man is also said to have been seen in Salzburg, Tyrol and Burgenland.
Spotted at the hairdresser
"We are grateful for any information. Then we assess the situation", says Gottfried Mitterlehner, head of the LKA in Upper Austria. In most cases, it quickly becomes clear that the tip cannot be correct - one witness, for example, claimed to have seen Roland Drexler in a barber's store. Given his bald head, this is rather unrealistic.
Appearance is very easy to change
What is realistic, however, is that the alleged perpetrator, if he is on the run, has changed his appearance. The "Krone" has therefore edited the mugshot. Without his glasses and beard, the fugitive hunter looks completely different. If you also put a cap on his head, you can see how easily Drexler could change his appearance with little effort.
Self-proclaimed seer also came forward
The international furor caused by the murder case has also led to some curious developments. For example, a self-proclaimed seer from Germany contacted the police and press claiming to know where Drexler had been. However, the police had already searched there - without success.
It is already clear that the search for Roland Drexler will continue until he is found, because there is no statute of limitations on murder - and that is why the investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.