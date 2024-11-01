On the contemplation trail from Absam to St. Martin

From the eastern end of the parking lot, first take a few steps upwards ("Jakobsweg"), but then immediately turn right onto the footpath in the sparse forest and continue in an easterly direction until you reach your destination. The route then alternates between ascending and slightly descending, and is generally uphill. The footpath runs under the spell of the Karwendel on the sunny plateau. Our route soon crosses the wide, dried-up bed of the Fallbach stream and also passes a pond in this area.