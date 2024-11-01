Let's go
On the contemplation trail from Absam to St. Martin
This easy hike under the Karwendel walls from Absam to St. Martin in Gnadenwald fits perfectly into the time around All Saints' Day. Pausing is the order of the day.
At the eastern end of the parking lot, there is basic information about the "Absam - Gnadenwald Reflection Trail". The stations along the path are based on the words of the "Beatitudes" in the New Testament.
Secular thoughts too
Of course, secular thoughts can also be read on the boards at each station. These range from a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke to wisdom from Khalil Gibran and the Navajo Indians.
From the eastern end of the parking lot, first take a few steps upwards ("Jakobsweg"), but then immediately turn right onto the footpath in the sparse forest and continue in an easterly direction until you reach your destination. The route then alternates between ascending and slightly descending, and is generally uphill. The footpath runs under the spell of the Karwendel on the sunny plateau. Our route soon crosses the wide, dried-up bed of the Fallbach stream and also passes a pond in this area.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Absam, Gnadenwald
- Starting point: free parking lot (790 m) on the road from Absam/Eichat to Gnadenwald (St. Martin); at the entrance to the Halltal valley, head east to the first parking lot on the left
- Route: (wide) footpath
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, warm clothing
- Requirements: none
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes
- Refreshments: Speckbacher Hof, open all day, 05223/ 52511/0
- Public transport: Bus no. 3 from Hall (stop Eichat/Walderbrücke); here above the inn on footpath to the east to the starting point (around 15 minutes); no traffic on Sundays and public holidays
- Elevation gain: around 170 m ascent and descent (outward and return journey together)
- Length: around 3.5 km parking lot - St. Martin
- Walking time: around 1 hour each way (without stopping at the stations)
Refreshment stop at the Speckbacher Hof
Finally, we cross a second dried-up stream bed, then cross the asphalt path uphill - immediately afterwards, the St. Martin monastery with its church (890 m, Gnadenwald) appears in front of us. Before the church, we walk a few meters to the right down to the Speckbacher Hof. Even at this time of year, it is possible to stop for a bite to eat there.
We take the same route back or take the bus (to the Walderbrücke bus stop; for the starting point, see "Public transport").
