67-year-old was able to save herself from the flames

On Thursday night, a 67-year-old woman noticed a strong smell of burning in her detached house in Gunskirchen. The woman alerted the emergency services and was able to save herself outside. She was taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Part of the building in flames

When the fire department arrived at the scene, the south-eastern part of the building was already in flames. The fire may have started in a residual waste garbage can and then spread via the façade to the roof area and the living rooms below. Fire experts were called in to determine the cause.