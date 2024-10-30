At Austria Lustenau
The end of the series should be a new beginning
The first defeat after 17 (!) games in the ÖFB Cup round of 16 against Hartberg was almost like a liberation for Austria Lustenau coach Martin Brenner. Now he needs a return. And the coach is challenged.
Nobody at Austria was complaining about the 3-0 cup defeat against Hartberg. At least coach Martin Brenner did. "If I'm honest, it feels more like a relief that we lost. Now nobody is looking at the series any more, it has held us back. From now on, we're no longer satisfied with draws. Especially not me!"
Negative record for fans
Lustenau also urgently need a fresh start of sorts in order to turn what has been a rather mixed season into a positive one. With only 1,000 fans, attendance in the Cup was also at an all-time low. Austria must rekindle the passion that has carried the club in recent years - despite relegation. This continues right up to the board.
Even if people feel uncomfortable in the Bregenz ImmoAgentur Stadium and long for a return to the Reichhof Stadium, the way soccer is currently being played is not inspiring anyone. This can be heard from the voices in the fan forum, but also from those around the club. With eleven unbeaten games in the championship, a coach is not counted out, but resentment is growing.
Especially as there was talk of attacking soccer before the start of the season, which has never been put into practice to date. No effective development and, above all, no signature is visible. Not to mention the players who make the difference. Bundesliga side Hartberg may not have been the benchmark due to their higher individual quality, but the team from Eastern Styria clearly showed Lustenau their limits after the break. Apart from a shot from Leo Mikic at 0:2, they were hardly dangerous up front.
He explained why the coach only made two changes despite the English week and left the two strikers Seifedin Chabbi and Enes Koc on the bench: "We don't have any more quality in attack at the moment. Everything I have at my disposal was on the pitch. And everyone threw themselves into it, so it didn't make sense for me to make any big changes." You certainly can't accuse the team of lacking morale. However, apart from the back line, there is a lack of structure.
Coach's challenge
It is now up to the coach to make the most of the available options. He must develop solutions and strategies to change the face of the game on the pitch. Martin Brenner is passionate on the pitch every day and trains with South American temperament. He burns for his job. But the players have not yet really caught the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
