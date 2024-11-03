LIVE from 14:30: WSG Tirol against SCR Altach

"... there is a spirit of optimism, a new energy has been kindled!"

Altach suffered an unfortunate 2-1 defeat in Salzburg under Ingolitsch and drew against Austria Klagenfurt. A lot of intensity and fast forward play are the new hallmarks of the Vorarlberg side. Now the successes should also come. "Since we've been working with the new coach, there's been a spirit of optimism and a new energy. We're all pulling in the same direction. You can also see that on the pitch. Sooner or later the results will come," defender Paul Koller said on Sky after the 2-2 draw against Carinthia.