LIVE from 14:30: WSG Tirol against SCR Altach

The wish list of WSG Tirol and SCR Altach ahead of the Bundesliga match at Innsbruck's Tivoli is no secret. Wattens are hoping for their first win in their sixth home game of the season, while Altach are hoping for their first full success in their third match under new coach Fabio Ingolitsch. The winner of the duel between the two neighbors with the same number of points can look forward to tenth place and a place in the middle of the table.
"... there is a spirit of optimism, a new energy has been kindled!"
Altach suffered an unfortunate 2-1 defeat in Salzburg under Ingolitsch and drew against Austria Klagenfurt. A lot of intensity and fast forward play are the new hallmarks of the Vorarlberg side. Now the successes should also come. "Since we've been working with the new coach, there's been a spirit of optimism and a new energy. We're all pulling in the same direction. You can also see that on the pitch. Sooner or later the results will come," defender Paul Koller said on Sky after the 2-2 draw against Carinthia.
The Watten team won the first duel in the season opener
The Tyroleans, meanwhile, collected just one point in October and were knocked out of the Cup on Wednesday (0:3 against Salzburg). "There's a new coach at work in Altach and we'll need a high-intensity, compact and focused performance. I'm confident that if we can do these things, we'll be able to play our game. We've already seen that in Altach," explained WSG coach Philipp Semlic.
The Watten team won the first clash in the Ländle 2:1 in the season opener. However, Semlic will now have to do without David Gugganig, who will be out for longer with a broken collarbone. The double burden and memories of the last clash at the Tivoli could also play in Altachern's favor. In May, the Vorarlberg side secured relegation with a 1-0 win in Innsbruck.
