Local politicians hold up new party flags

Pink instead of red

The Social Democrats also have to accept their first personnel departures. In the district of Tulln, David Behling in St. Andra-Wördern is putting aside the red flag and is now wearing the party color pink. The former family councillor is switching to the Neos party, which was not even present in the town in 2015. "I want to shape the community, not administer it," he says, not giving his previous party leadership a good report card - although he emphasizes that he is not leaving the SPÖ in disagreement. In his new party, Behling also wants to focus on family policy: "The issues range from affordable housing to childcare."