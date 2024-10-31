Before local council elections
Local politicians hold up new party flags
There is movement in the Lower Austrian local parliaments ahead of the elections. In Hainfeld and St. Andrä-Wördern, the first mandataries are already changing political sides.
In just under three months, the political cards will be reshuffled in most municipalities. In some places, this is already leading to the first upheavals.
Own list founded
For example, the FPÖ in Hainfeld, district of Lilienfeld, is currently losing its only local councillor. Peter Terzer is turning his back on the party. The reason: the FPÖ leadership wanted to put another candidate in front of him as number 1. As a result, Terzer resigned from all party functions - and will be standing in the local council elections for the first time in January with his own list.
Pink instead of red
The Social Democrats also have to accept their first personnel departures. In the district of Tulln, David Behling in St. Andra-Wördern is putting aside the red flag and is now wearing the party color pink. The former family councillor is switching to the Neos party, which was not even present in the town in 2015. "I want to shape the community, not administer it," he says, not giving his previous party leadership a good report card - although he emphasizes that he is not leaving the SPÖ in disagreement. In his new party, Behling also wants to focus on family policy: "The issues range from affordable housing to childcare."
