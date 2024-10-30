Russians fight like “Terminators on prostheses”

Unbelievable cynicism

The situation calmed down again the next day. Andrej says that he returned to the trench and discovered a burnt body. Two weeks later, the body was recovered and handed over to the unit. "We went to the commander, told him about it - and he just said: That's okay, let's add him (the deceased, editor's note) to the missing persons," Andrej recounts in dismay.

They were forced to confirm this with a signature. "Even though the man was burned alive in front of us! And was lying there in a black bag," says the shocked Russian. It was then that he first entertained the idea of resigning from the military - but quickly came to the conclusion that this was unfortunately virtually impossible ...