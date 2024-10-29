Fashionable eye-catcher
On Monday, the stars not only celebrated fashion at the CFDA Fashion Awards, but also presented some really great - and unusual - looks.
First and foremost Kylie Jenner, who came in a black feather dress that looked a little spiky. The dress, which was certainly one of the eye-catchers of the evening, was from Jean Paul Gautier Couture by Haider Ackermann.
The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan teamed it with black high heels. She wore her dark mane severely slicked back. In order not to steal the show from the extraordinary dress, the 27-year-old also went without jewelry.
Holmes showed off her back
Katie Holmes also caused a flurry of flashbulbs. The actress opted for a backless dress in pink and red by Carolina Herrera for her appearance at the Fashion Awards, which are held annually in New York.
A special eye-catcher: the black bow on the back of the designer piece, which fell far down the back.
Blake Lively, on the other hand, showed plenty of leg in her white dress with gathers by Michael Kors. Over the otherwise very simple dress, the Hollywood beauty wore a white blazer, which she casually draped over her shoulders. Diamond jewelry and glittering Cinderella high heels completed the look.
Futuristic ice princess
Winnie Harlow, on the other hand, looked like a futuristic princess. For her appearance on the red carpet, the top model chose a light blue dress by Kate Barton with a silver-colored insert made of high-gloss satin fabric.
Under the dress in ice princess blue, Harlow wore matching tights, which she also pulled over her high heels like a second skin. However, the highlight of the look was certainly the glass bag, which also came from the designer.
Paris Hilton's look was a little less unusual, but all the more floral. It was the "Dress of my Dreams", raved the hotel heiress on Instagram about the mini dress with rose pattern by Oscar de la Renta.
This year's CFDA Fashion Awards once again brought together the stars of the American fashion scene at the Museum of Natural History in New York. The awards have been presented by the "Council of Fashion Designers of America", the professional association of US fashion designers, since 1981.
